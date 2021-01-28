Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $40.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 5,136,901 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 128,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

