Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 119.36% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

