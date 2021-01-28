Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $276,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

