Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $259,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.

VRP opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

