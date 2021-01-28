2,051 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $144.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average is $110.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 438.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.