Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $9,238,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,794,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.30 and a 200 day moving average of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.