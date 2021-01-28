Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,171 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000.

KBE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

