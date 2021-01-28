Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barclays by 268.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 233.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 485,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 339,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barclays by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Barclays by 58.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 129,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. BCS lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

