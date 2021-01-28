WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.