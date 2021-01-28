Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $208,315,000. Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $133,466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $32,696,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $49.96 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.