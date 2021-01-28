Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,388 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.