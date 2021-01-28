SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 306.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

