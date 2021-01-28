4,736 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Amedisys by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $984,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

