First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of FCVT opened at $50.23 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

