Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

SOI stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.70 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 243,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 178,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

