Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $332.51 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

