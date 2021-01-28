Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

First Western Financial stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Western Financial by 11,147.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $193,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

