Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Western Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
First Western Financial stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.