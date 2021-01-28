Citigroup Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $260.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.88.

OLED stock opened at $234.81 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total value of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 93.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

