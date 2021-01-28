Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

RBBN stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 960,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

