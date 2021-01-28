Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target raised by Truist from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of OZK opened at $38.83 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.