HC Wainwright Increases Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Price Target to $40.00

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $36.00.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

