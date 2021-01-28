Lake Street Capital Boosts Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $32.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

PROF opened at $26.52 on Monday. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

