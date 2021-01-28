Insider Selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Sells 3,809 Shares of Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $692,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 3,270 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $446,805.76.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,071,140.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $438,368.00.

NYSE:TNC opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tennant has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Tennant’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 205,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at $3,078,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

