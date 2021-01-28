Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $718,025.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Qualys by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Qualys by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

