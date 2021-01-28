Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $397,956.78 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,938,481.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15.

On Monday, November 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $349.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DexCom by 902.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 81.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

