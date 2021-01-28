Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $572,000.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $8,632,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66.

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

PSTG stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

