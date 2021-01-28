Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $1,217,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $1,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,173,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

