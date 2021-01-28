Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $995,893.47 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 31,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $995,893.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72.

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77.

NYSE:PING opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PING. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.