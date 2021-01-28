Financial Review: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilent Technologies 0 11 16 0 2.59 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $88.42, indicating a potential downside of 25.57%. Given Agilent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agilent Technologies is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Agilent Technologies and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilent Technologies 13.47% 21.02% 10.73% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilent Technologies and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilent Technologies $5.34 billion 6.83 $719.00 million $3.28 36.22 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 258.02 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Agilent Technologies beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, and gene expression profiling, as well as sequencing target enrichment, genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and equipment to produce synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; instruments, consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. It has collaboration agreement with SGS AXYS. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

