Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DCTH opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 in the last three months. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

