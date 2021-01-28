Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

FANG opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

