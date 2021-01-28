Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter.

CEMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $990,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

