Robert W. Baird Raises Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $44.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.