Alliance Global Partners Boosts Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $5.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares in the company, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900 in the last 90 days. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.