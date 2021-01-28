Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Downgraded by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

CATM stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

