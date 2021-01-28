TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

