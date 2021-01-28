SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.