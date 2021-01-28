SVB Leerink Increases Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $54.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

