MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

