Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.
BOOT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.
In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
