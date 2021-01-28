Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

BOOT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

