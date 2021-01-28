The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Raised to $25.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $556.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Marcus by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.