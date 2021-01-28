Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

