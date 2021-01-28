Analysts Offer Predictions for Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siltronic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSLLF stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $172.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.33.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

