Analysts Offer Predictions for Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siltronic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Siltronic
Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.
See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.