Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 62.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

