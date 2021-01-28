American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

AMWD opened at $87.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

