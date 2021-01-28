Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

