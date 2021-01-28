Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $130.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

AEIS opened at $104.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

