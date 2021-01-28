Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Get Mission Produce alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.43.

AVO stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mission Produce stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.