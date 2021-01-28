Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $34.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 111.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

