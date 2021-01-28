IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.22. IBEX Technologies shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,380 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBXNF)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

